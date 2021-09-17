Allianz (ALIZY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS: ALIZY) in the last few weeks:

9/13/2021 – Allianz was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/10/2021 – Allianz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “

9/7/2021 – Allianz had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/11/2021 – Allianz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2021 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/21/2021 – Allianz had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/19/2021 – Allianz was upgraded by analysts at Commerzbank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz SE has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allianz SE will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

