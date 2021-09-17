AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 3.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $22.34. 711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 288,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALVR. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get AlloVir alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 166,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AlloVir by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,786,000 after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in AlloVir by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after buying an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AlloVir by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after buying an additional 234,329 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.