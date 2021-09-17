Alpha Coin Hits One Day Volume of $62.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 31.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 73.9% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $13,277.20 and approximately $62.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,409.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.12 or 0.01305916 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $239.46 or 0.00505101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00337571 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.