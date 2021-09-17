Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $456.58 million and approximately $49.94 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039998 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007915 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00021597 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003349 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

