Alpha Impact (IMPACT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,807.00

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $12.20 million and approximately $6,807.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00181073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00119101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.19 or 0.07101506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,054.90 or 0.99684242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.00820900 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

