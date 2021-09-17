Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 7.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $558,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $60.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,826.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,773.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,473.74. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

