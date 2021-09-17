Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $57.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.95. 39,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,773.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,473.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock valued at $334,390,376. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

