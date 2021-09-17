Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $210,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,846.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $46.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,825.59. 70,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,434.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

