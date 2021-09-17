Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,215,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 72,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,210,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

GOOGL traded down $42.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,829.30. 67,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,735.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2,434.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

