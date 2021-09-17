Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 8.3% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 856,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,215,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 63,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $53.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,818.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,735.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,434.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

