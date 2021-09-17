Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $62.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $238.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135,528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 190,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.