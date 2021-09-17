Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,907 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,736 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $177,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,318,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 76,711 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 36,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $17,107,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $305.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.