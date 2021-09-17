Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 605,634 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,236,000. Proofpoint comprises about 2.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Proofpoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT remained flat at $$175.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

