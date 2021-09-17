Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 316,972 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 253.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,972 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises 3.4% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Kansas City Southern worth $125,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.08. 46,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.72 and its 200 day moving average is $275.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

