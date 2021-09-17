Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,815,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,720,000. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 5.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.19. 188,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

