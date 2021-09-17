Alpine Associates Management Inc. Grows Position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 721,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Magellan Health comprises 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Magellan Health worth $67,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $94.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,641. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.19. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magellan Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

