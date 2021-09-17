Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Sportsman’s Warehouse accounts for about 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $40,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $3,526,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,004. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $774.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

