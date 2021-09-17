Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the period. IHS Markit accounts for about 4.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of IHS Markit worth $177,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.88. 56,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,084. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

