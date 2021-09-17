Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $162.29 Million in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,521,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,287,000. PPD accounts for approximately 4.5% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.00% of PPD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PPD during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PPD by 6,953.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PPD by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. 18,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,830. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.