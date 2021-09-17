Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 1,254,200 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the quarter. Athene comprises approximately 3.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Athene worth $114,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $75,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist cut Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

