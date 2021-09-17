Alpine Associates Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,300 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises about 5.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Xilinx worth $183,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 49,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.71 and a 52-week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

