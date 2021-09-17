Alpine Associates Management Inc. Sells 86,437 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 86,437 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for about 4.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of Coherent worth $148,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.33.

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.89. 13,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,778. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.58 and a 200 day moving average of $256.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

