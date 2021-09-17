Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $36.52 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 811,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,517,000. Core-Mark accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Core-Mark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Core-Mark by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Core-Mark by 6.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark stock remained flat at $$45.65 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,699. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

