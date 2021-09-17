Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,368,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,561,000. Knoll makes up about 1.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 4.79% of Knoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knoll by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Knoll by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

KNL stock remained flat at $$25.04 during trading on Friday. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

