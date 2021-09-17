Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,960,000. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,401,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.