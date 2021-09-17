Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 504,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,960,000. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of QTS remained flat at $$77.98 during trading hours on Friday. 1,401,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.59. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Several analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).
Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.