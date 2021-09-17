Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 16,382 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 16,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $1,675,934.04.
- On Monday, August 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 33,434 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $2,411,260.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 15,922 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $1,034,452.34.
- On Thursday, July 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 26,003 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $1,716,718.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,316. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.11 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $15,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
