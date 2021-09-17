Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 7,564 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.
Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 13,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $76.91.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
