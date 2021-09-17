Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 7,564 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $570,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $665,053.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $402,468.08.

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $803,925.54.

Shares of ALTR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. 13,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -839.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

