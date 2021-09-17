Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CYTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,683. Altamira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Get Altamira Therapeutics alerts:

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altamira Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altamira Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.