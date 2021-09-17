Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Down 3.7%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares traded down 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.79. 2,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,588,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Get Altimmune alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,731,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.