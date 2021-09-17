Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 49.1% in August

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 50,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,435. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

