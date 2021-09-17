ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Sells $114,693.18 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $114,693.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00.

NASDAQ:ALXO traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,489. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 4.87. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

