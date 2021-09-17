Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.81 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $191.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $433.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.