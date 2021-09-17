Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce sales of $48.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $48.81 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $191.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $201.82 million, with estimates ranging from $197.84 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $433.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 538,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.