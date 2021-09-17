Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Holdings Lifted by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Amarin comprises approximately 8.6% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 1.71% of Amarin worth $29,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 1st quarter worth $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 36,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,719. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

