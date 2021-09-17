Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after buying an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,488.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,450.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,336.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

