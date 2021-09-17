AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 18,236 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 584% from the average daily volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49.

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

