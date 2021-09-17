Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 83,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 24,427,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Grupo Santander cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Equities analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambev by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ambev by 491.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757,068 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 5.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206,343 shares during the period. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.