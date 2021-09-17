Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambow Education by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -19.46. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.43.
About Ambow Education
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.
