Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ambow Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ambow Education by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN AMBO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -19.46. Ambow Education has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million for the quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

