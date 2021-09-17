Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 137.8% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639 in the last ninety days. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

