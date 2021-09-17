Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $70.01, but opened at $65.00. Ameresco shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 157 shares.

Specifically, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

