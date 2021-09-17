American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $39.65

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $38.67. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 685 shares traded.

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $376,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,624,000 after purchasing an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,433,000 after acquiring an additional 245,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

