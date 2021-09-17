American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 917 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day moving average is $164.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.