American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of TriState Capital worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriState Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $634.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. Research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

