American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

BUD opened at $57.39 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

