American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

