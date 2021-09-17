American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,183 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.80.

FLGT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business’s revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

