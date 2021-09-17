American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,634 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 27.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.