American Century Companies Inc. Buys 22,552 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kimball International worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kimball International by 874.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimball International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

In other news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.