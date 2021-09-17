American Century Companies Inc. Buys 22,776 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 251.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.