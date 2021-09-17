American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,478 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

