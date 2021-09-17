American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,789 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of First Bancorp worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC opened at $39.49 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

FBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

